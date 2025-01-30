Alison Brie and Dave Franco in 'Together'. (Image: Ben King)

Michael Shanks’ ‘Together’ wins Sundance plaudits, Neon picks up worldwide distribution rights in huge sale

BusinessDistributionFilmNews
Local horror film Together has shown early signs of being Australia’s next breakout hit after its premiere in the Midnight section sparked a bidding war, which was won by independent distributor Neon.

The film, which was shot in Melbourne with little fanfare last year despite US actors Alison Brie and Dave Franco in the lead roles, was reportedly sold for somewhere between $US10-$US20 million according to US screen

