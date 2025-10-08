Michala Banas, Brett Tucker to front TVNZ’s ‘Blue Murder Hotel’

McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Michala Banas and Brett Tucker are reuniting for Blue Murder Motel, an eight-part crime series currently shooting in greater Auckland for TVNZ.

Produced by Great Southern Television, the series sees the pair play married police detectives Vanessa and Peter Coleman, who are hanging up their badges and taking early retirement from the Australian police force. Their next chapter is investing in their dream – a 13-room motel in a sunny, oceanside New Zealand town. But only one week into their new adventure, paradise takes an unexpected turn when a body is discovered in Unit 3.

Joining Banas and Tucker on screen are Jayden Daniels, Stephanie Tauevihi and Jaime McDermott.

Blue Murder Motel is created by Kate McDermott and producer Steven Zanoški, with executive producers Kathleen Anderson and Philip Smith. About Premium Content is among the series’ financiers, and will handle international distribution.

In a joint statement, Anderson and Smith said it was “an absolute privilege” to work with Banas and Tucker.

“They’re very popular amongst the cast and crew and their onscreen chemistry is unmissable”.

Banas said: “This project has such a great energy, with an incredible cast and crew. We’ve created a really lovely family unit here on set. Reuniting with Brett on this show has been loads of fun. Because of our longstanding friendship off screen, we have a great chemistry and trust with one another as actors, so that makes the work all the more special.”

Tucker, who has been based in the US for the last 14 years, agreed it was a highlight to reconnect with his former co-star. “The writing is clever and full of surprises, and filming in New Zealand has been an amazing experience.”

Emmanuelle Guilbart and Laurent Boissel, joint CEOs and founders of About Premium Content, said they were confident Blue Murder Motel fits the current international market’s “growing appetite for glossy, warm and funny light crime series.”

Blue Murder Motel is being made with the support of NZ On Air and the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate, and will be available to NZ audiences on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ in 2026.