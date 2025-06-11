Michala Banas, Toby Truslove set for a ride on Stephanie Begg’s ‘Swing Set’

Real-life spouses Toby Truslove and Michala Banas will play a couple whose relationship enters a new phase after an impulsive visit to a swingers’ party in a new feature film currently in late development.

Written by Stephen Davis, and to be directed by Stephanie Begg, Swing Set follows Garry (Truslove) and Tracey (Banas), a couple in their 40s who have hit the plateau of a long- term relationship but soon embark on an unexpected journey through attraction, identity, awkwardness, and everything in between.

Davis is producing Yolandi Franken and Jonathan Page, whose company Bonsai Films is set to handle Australian and New Zealand distribution. An international sales agent has also been confirmed but not yet named, as has DOP Justine Kerrigan.

Funds are currently being raised for the project, which producers are aiming to shoot in Byron Bay on a budget of just over $2 million. Contributions can be made via equity, brand placement, or a tax-deductible donation via the Australian Cultural Fund. State and federal funding is also being sought.

Franken, whose credits include Streets of Colour and Carmen and Bolude, said she had boarded the project about a year ago after being drawn to the relatability of Tracey and her relationship, adding that having Page on board as both a producer and distributor was a “comfort net”.

“It must be a mainstream theme because everyone is getting older – you are either in the space, going to be there, or have been there – so at some point in time, everyone is going to relate to this character’s age.

“The path they take in their journey is such an interesting avenue to explore, and so hilarious in the way the story is told.”

When it came to choosing a place to shoot, she said Byron Bay was aligned with the nature of the story.

“Number one, it is an amazing backdrop,” she said.

“I also think the culture there is quite open-minded, so I think getting support from the locals and having a nice community made a Byron Bay shoot more appropriate than anywhere else in Australia.”

For Davis, it’s a story with bite that also has heart.

“It’s for everyone who has ever looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Wait… is this it?’,” he said.

