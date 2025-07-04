Mid-year BO scorecard: Can Australian film rally in the second half?

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

While it has been a mixed bag for Australian film at the box office in 2025 so far, there is optimism among industry for the prospects of the second half, with titles such as Michael Shanks’ Together, Kate Wood’s Kangaroo, Bruce Beresford’s The Travellers and Simon McQuoid’s Warner Bros-backed Mortal Kombat 2 on the way.

According to IF’s analysis of Numero data, the 30 Australian films released cinemas this year have earned just under $12 million. That includes the...