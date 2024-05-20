‘Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line’ (Official Trailer)

Filmed over seven years, Blink TV and Beyond Entertainment’s Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line tracks the journey of rock band Midnight Oil, featuring unheard interviews with each band member and unseen live and studio footage, while also delving into the band’s outback tour with Warumpi Band, their Exxon protest gig in New York, and the “Sorry” suits at the Sydney Olympics.

Paul Clarke wrote directed, and executive produced the project, working alongside Carolina Sorensen and fellow EPs Mikael Borglund and Martin Fabinyi. Screen Australia and the ABC provided principal production funding, in association with Screen NSW, while the film was financed with support from Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing.

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line will be released Australian cinemas on July 4 via Roadshow Films, following its world premiere at this year’s Sydney Film Festival.