Midwich APAC names Claudio Cardile ANZ sales director

AV and technology solutions provider Midwich APAC has appointed Claudio Cardile sales director for Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately.

Cardile brings over 20 years of experience in the AV and technology sector, including senior leadership roles with vendors Barco, Samsung, Benq, and Mitsubishi Electric.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading Midwich’s sales strategy across the ANZ markets, strengthening partner and customer relationships, and accelerating growth across the region.

Midwich APAC managing director Dan Fletcher said Cardile’s leadership would be instrumental in driving the next phase of the company’s growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Claudio to the Midwich APAC leadership team,” he said.

“His extensive industry expertise, strategic mindset, and customer-first approach make him an ideal fit to lead our ANZ sales operations.

Cardile said he was excited to join Midwich at “such a pivotal time for the business”.

“Midwich has a strong reputation for customer service and innovation, and I look forward to working with the energetic team to build on this success and deliver outstanding outcomes for our partners and clients across Australia and New Zealand,” he said.