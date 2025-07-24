MIFF announces nominees for Best Australian Director, Uncle Jack Charles Awards

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has unveiled the nominations for its Best Australian Director prize and The Uncle Jack Charles Award ahead of next month’s event.

Already up for $140,000 Bright Horizons Award for First Light, James J. Robinson is among four nominees for the $50,000 Blackmagic Design Best Australian Director Award alongside Zoe Pepper (Birthright), Samuel Van Grinsven (Went Up the Hill), and Sophie Somerville (Fwends).

The prize, which includes a fully kitted URSA Cine 12K camera valued at $27,500, will be determined by the previously announced Bright Horizons jury of Charlotte Wells (president), performer, Tamala, US filmmaker and actor Alex Ross Perry, Greek filmmaker, writer, and producer Athina Rachel Tsangari, IMDb founder and executive chairman Col Needham, Vietnamese- Australian author and screenwriter Nam Le, and Australian composer and musician Caitlin Yeo.

This year’s awards include the second presentation of The Uncle Jack Charles Award, formerly the First Nations Film Creative Award, which offers a $20,000 cash prize and tailored financial services from Kearney Group valued at $25,000 to an outstanding Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander screen creative whose work features in the 2025 festival.

Vying for this year’s prize are actor Mark Coles Smith (Beast of War), director William Jaka (Faceless), directors Jack Manning Bancroft and Tyson Yunkaporta (Imagine), director Trisha Morton-Thomas (Journey Home, David Gulpilil), and art director Yarrenyty Arltere Artists (The Fix-It-Man And The Fix-It-Wooman).

Charlotte Wells

The winner will be chosen by an independent film jury comprising interdisciplinary artist Reko Rennie, filmmaker Jub Clerc, and last year’s award winner, digital artist and director April Phillips.

Other accolades include MIFF Shorts Awards, which returns for its 64th edition, offering a prize pool of $50,000 for excellence in short-form filmmaking. As both Academy Awards–accredited and BAFTA-qualifying, winners in key categories will be eligible for submission to the 98th Academy Awards and considered for entry into the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards. The winners will be announced at a dedicated ceremony on Friday, August 15, at ACMI.

There is also the MIFF Schools Youth Jury Award, which will see three young filmmakers from the 2025 Top Screen cohort select a winner from the MIFF Schools program, with a $10,000 cash prize. Additionally, the Audience Award invites festival-goers to champion their favourite film, with voters entering a draw to win a trip for two to Japan, further connecting cinema with global experiences.

As previously announced, the films competing for this year’s Bright Horizons Award alongside First Light are Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs, Diego Céspedes’ The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, Harris Dickinson’s Urchin, Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke’s A Useful Ghost, Mascha Schilinski’s Sound of Falling, Andrew Patterson‘s The Rivals of Amziah King, Simón Mesa Soto’s A Poet, Dea Kulumbegashvili’s April, and Chie Hayakawa’s Renoir.



MIFF 2025 runs in-cinema from August 7-24, with the MIFF Awards taking place on Saturday, August 23 at Rydges Melbourne.