Miranda Tapsell, Luke McGregor to host Endemol Shine Australia’s ‘Portrait Artist of the Year’ for the ABC

Actor Miranda Tapsell and comedian Luke McGregor will front a brand-new, eight-part ABC competition series where amateur and professional artists go head-to-head for a chance to have their work hang in the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia, Portrait Artist of the Year will give a group of nine artists just four hours to create a portrait of a well-known celebrity each episode.

The results will then be judged by the director of the National Portrait Gallery of Australia, Bree Pickering, multi-disciplinary artist, Abdul Abdullah, and associate professor of Art History at the Australian National University (ANU), Robert Wellington.

Kate Douglas Walker is director for the series, working with series producer Maria Handas, executive producer David McDonald, post executive producer Kate Feely, ABC head of arts, music and events Kath Earle, and ABC commissioning editor Rachel Robinson.

Tapsell, who, along with McGregor, shares a passion for portraiture, said nothing brought out empathy more than someone putting their heart on canvas.

“Art makes people reflect on who they are and what to become,” she said.

“What I love most about this series is how it shows that art doesn’t divide, it unites. The artists are incredibly talented, and their portraits far exceed anything I could have imagined.”

McGregor identified seeing the sitters’ reaction to the artists’ portraits, which includes joy, tears, shock, and “seeing themselves in a way they never have before”, as one of his favourite parts of the program.

“Sitting for hours while people paint you is daunting – even our guests who are used to being on camera felt more vulnerable than usual – but the reveal was always magical, as was the bond that formed between the artists and their subject. I loved being a part of this show,” he said.

Earle said Portrait Artist of the Year was an “art show for everyone”.

“Audiences are going to love Portrait Artist of the Year, which bursts with creativity and uncovers extraordinary talent – artists of every age, style and background from across Australia,” she said.