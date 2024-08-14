‘Miss Ink Australia’ (Trailer)

Commissioned by VA Media, Miss Ink Australia is a 6 x 25-minute documentary series that follows the raw and inspiring stories of the tattooed women competing to be crowned Miss Ink Australia.

Originally founded in 2009 by Fallon Nicole, Miss Ink has hosted tattoo beauty pageants across Australia and New Zealand for over 14 years, with contestants competing for a sash, tiara, cash prize, and a spot in the National Championships. The Nudge Co Studio production marks the first time the competition has been recorded commercially.

From members of the LGBTQIA+ community to First Nations designers, Only Fans creators, gamers, performance artists, and beyond, the all-women contestants hail from a range of backgrounds and cultural communities.

The series was developed with assistance from Screen Australia, which also provided principal production funding.

Miss Ink Australia premieres on the We Are Pride YouTube channel from August 31, with new episodes weekly.