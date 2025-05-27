Mistika Workflows update integrates DaVinci Resolve, Dolby Vision, Amberscript, MASV

SGO has announced a major upgrade to Mistika Workflows, which now supports integrations with Amberscript, DaVinci Resolve, Dolby Vision MASV, Pulsar and Youlean Loudness Meter.

The update, available now, is designed streamline post-production processes.

Amberscript

Amberscript is speech recognition software that enables automated transcriptions and subtitle generation. With this integration, Amberscript users can use Mistika Workflows to seamlessly create subtitles and transcripts directly within their automated processes.

Youlean Loudness Meter

Maintaining consistent loudness levels is crucial in professional audio production. The integration of the Youlean Loudness Meter allows users to analyse and adjust audio levels within their automated workflows, ensuring compliance with broadcast and streaming standards such as EBU R128, ATSC A/5, and more. This eliminates the need for manual loudness checks.



Pulsar by Venera Technologies

Pulsar provides automated quality control (QC) for media files, ensuring that video and audio meet industry standards before delivery. With this integration, Mistika Workflows users can automatically run quality checks, detect early errors, and ensure that their content is free from technical flaws.

MASV

MASV is a high-speed file transfer service designed for large media files. This integration allows Mistika Workflows users to send and receive massive video files, optimising cloud-based collaboration and remote workflows.

Dolby Vision

Mistika Workflows now enables automated processing of Dolby Vision metadata, streamlining the HDR mastering process.

DaVinci Resolve Node (Leonard Assist)

A significant highlight of this new release is the Leonard Assist node, designed to bridge the gap between DaVinci Resolve and Mistika Workflows. When used with the Mistika Workflows Launcher, this node enables Resolve users to connect their current timeline directly to automated workflows that utilize EDLs, markers, CDL values, and media edit information.