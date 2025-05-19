‘Mix Tape’ (Trailer)

Binge series Mix Tape is an adaptation of Jane Sanderson’s 2020 romantic novel that stars Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess as a couple who reconnect from opposite sides of the world through a song from their shared past.

Joining Palmer and Sturgess in the cast are Ben Lawson, Julia Savage, Jacqueline McKenzie, and Chika Ikogwe, as well as Irish talent, including Mark O’Halloran, Helen Behan, Conor Sánchez, Jonathan Harden, and Siobhan O’Kelly. There is also British actor Alexis Rodney and Finnish actress Sara Soulié.

Adapted for the screen by Jo Spain and directed by Australian director Lucy Gaffy, the Binge series was produced by Aquarius Films’ Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford, and Subotica’s Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch.

Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh, and Clare Mirabello serve as executive producers alongside David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Nick Nantell, and Erik Pack for Boat Rocker. The series had major production investment from the Foxtel Group, in association with Screen Australia and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, and was financed with support from the Finnish Impact Film Fund, Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund, and The Post Lounge. Boat Rocker will oversee global distribution.

Mix Tape premieres Thursday, June 12 on Binge and on Showcase at 8.30pm. It will also be available On Demand.

