‘Moni’ (Trailer)

In Moni, Chris Alosio stars as a gay Samoan man who must reluctantly work out why his dead mother has unexpectedly plummeted from the heavens, and in doing so, learn to embrace his own truth.

Joining creator, writer, and showrunner Taofia Pelesasa on the creative team were director Alana Hicks, producer Nicole Coventry and executive producer Eliorah Malifa with Pelesasa Pics.

Moni was one of three titles to receive initial funding through the Screen Australia, SBS, and NITV’s Digital Originals program in August 2022, and further development funding in March last year.

It will premiere Thursday, July 3 at 8:30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand.