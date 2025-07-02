Monster Pictures launches new full-service genre film studio with Head Gear Films, White Hot Productions

Distribution and production company Monster Pictures has expanded to incorporate a full-service studio business designed to fast-track premium horror and genre films.

Launched in partnership with Head Gear Films and White Hot Productions, Monster Pictures Studios is backed by a rolling development fund and can offer support across development, finance, production, and distribution.

First up for the business is Sandra Sciberras’ action thriller Seven Snipers, which stars Radha Mitchell, Tim Roth, Ioan Gruffudd, and Ryan Kwanten. Written by Andrew O’Keefe, the story is about a retired sniper hiding out on an Australian ranch who gets her elite team of killers back together to protect her daughter when a warlord, seeking revenge, hunts her down. As per Deadline, the feature was launched for sales at this year’s Cannes market, having been shot near Ipswich at the end of last year, and has secured a raft of international distribution deals.

The company has six other titles on its slate, including collaborations with directors Greg McLean and Sean Byrne, and actor Matt Day, who is writing what will be his directorial debut. Producer Kristian Moliere will also work with the company.

It is the culmination of a two-year journey for the founding group, which comprises Monster Pictures founder Grant Hardie, Head Gear Films founder Phil Hunt, White Hot Productions owner Ian Kirk, and Monster Pictures/Monster Fest collaborators Loretta and Robert Kindness.

Speaking to IF, Hardie said they would be targeting films in the $4-7 million range, with a particular focus on genre projects that have international appeal.

“The films have to be achievable within a realistic budget,” he told IF.

Audiences at Monsterfest.

“Conventions like limited locations and characters make sense for us. Horror and genre movies in the lower budget spectrum tend to rely on those things, so [we are looking for] something scalable and achievable on the budgets we have, but also elevated and that can get traction in international markets.”

Monster Pictures Studios is the next step in a more than two-decade industry journey for Hardie, who gained his first producer credit on Neil Foley’s 1999 comedy satire Bigger Than Tina.

After gaining more knowledge about the different elements of the filmmaking process, he went on to set up Monster Pictures Distribution in 2010 with the help of a friend already in the sector. A year later, he would found Monster Fest, a genre festival that began at Cinema Nova and has since grown to be held nationally via a partnership with Event Cinemas.

Like the distribution company and festival, Hardie said Monster Pictures Studios aimed to champion Australian filmmaking talent.

“I’ve been working on this model for a few years now, and I’m just really here as a passionate supporter of Australian cinema,” he said.

“I’m just waiting to help filmmakers make films. That’s what it is all about.”

He added that while the development fund meant prospective collaborators could get in touch before the first draft of a script was finished, they needed to have “a very good sense” of the film they wanted to make.

“If you can’t pitch a project in a really concise and clear way, that probably means your idea isn’t as fully formed as it should be.

“Try to have a clearer sense of the film; think about the market, what’s working at the moment, and whether you can make the film on the budget that will be available. [We’re after] some really good character-driven ideas.”

Find more information about Monster Pictures Studios here.