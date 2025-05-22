‘Moonbird’ (Trailer)

A co-production between the first-ever Tasmanian Aboriginal screen production company, Kutikina Productions, and Sheoak Films, Moonbird explores the relationship between a recently sober father (Kyle Morrison) and his son (Lennox Monaghan) who attempt to reconnect through a traditional muttonbirding season on a remote Tasmanian island only to face cultural and personal crises that threaten their relationship and force them to confront their family’s disturbing history. The cast also includes Nick Farnell as Frank ‘The Skipper’.

It was directed, co-created, and co-written by Nathan Maynard, and co-created and co-written by Adam Thompson, who also produced with Catherine Pettman.

Moonbird was one of three new titles that went into production last year as part of the fifth edition of SBS, National Indigenous Television (NITV), and Screen Australia’s Digital Originals short-form drama initiative.

It will premiere on Thursday, June 19 at 8.30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand.