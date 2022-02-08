Distributor Fred Media has fielded further European interest for factual entertainment series Space Invaders, with More4 in the UK and 6ter (a Groupe M6 FTA channel) in France acquiring both seasons of the Nine Network program.

New production company Bloom Media House, whose CEO is former Masterchef Italia EP Marco Chiappa, has also optioned the format rights to develop the series in Italy.

It comes after several European production companies announced last year they were working on local versions of the concept.

Produced by Fred Media’s parent company, WTFN, Space Invaders features ‘declutter’ guru Peter Walsh, who pushes families to take ownership of their ‘stuff’ and turn chaos to calm.

Joining Walsh is renovation queen Cherie Barber and treasure hunter Lucas Callaghan.

Barber has just two days to renovate the homes, with her mantra, ‘minimum spend for maximum impact’. Meanwhile, former Aussie Pickers star Callaghan sorts through the trash to find hidden gems he can turn into fast cash.

Fred Media’s senior sales manager for UK and Western Europe Karen Connell said More4 and 6ter were ideal partners for the series.

“We are thrilled that Space Invaders is proving to be so popular and are excited that the second season gives even more opportunity to broadcasters looking to establish new program brands for their audiences,” she said.

“The fact that this program uses a mix of smart advice and sensitivity to transform not just the homes but also the lives of its participants means it will quickly resonate with any viewer currently frustrated with the space they live in, especially if they have been recently encouraged to work from home.”

Season two of Space Invaders is due to premiere in Australia on February 19.