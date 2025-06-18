‘More important than ever’: Deirdre Brennan calls for regional voices to help guide direction of screen industry

Film
Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan.

Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan’s opening address at this year’s Regional to Global Summit emphasised the importance of a community-based approach to creating a “sustainable and thriving” local industry, calling on attendees to provide input on how they see the sector’s future.

Brennan joined Screenworks CEO Lisa O’Meara and Lennox Head mayor Sharo...