‘Mortal Kombat II’ (Trailer)

Flawless victory! Mortal Kombat II, shot on the Gold Coast, heads to cinemas this October via Warner Bros. Pictures.

Both director Simon McQuoid and producer James Wan – the Australian creatives behind the 2021 reboot – return for the New LIne Cinema sequel.

This time, the fan favorite champions – now joined by Johnny Cage himself – are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

New Zealand’s Karl Urban leads the cast as Cage, starring alongside Australians Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson and Damon Herriman.

The cast also includes Adeline Rudolph, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle and Lewis Tan, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Jeremy Slater wrote the script, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. In addition to Wan, producers include Todd Garner, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, with executive producers Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

The director of photography was Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

Mortal Kombat II is a Atomic Monster/Broken Road and a Fireside Films production. It claimed the Producer Offset.

The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, landing in Australia October 23.