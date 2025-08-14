‘Mother and Son’ (Season 2 Trailer)

Denise Scott and Matt Okine return as the unpredictable Maggie and the long-suffering Arthur in season two of Wooden Horse’s Mother and Son.

As Arthur flounders through freelance journalism, dating apps, and spicy snacks, Maggie sets out to make her 70s unforgettable—whether it’s joining a rogue knitting group or chaining herself to a fig tree. Meanwhile, their scheming sister Robbie (Angela Nica Sullen) has big plans for Maggie’s nest egg and the family home.

Virginia Gay, Zara Tate, and Jean Kittson round out the returning cast while there is also special guest appearances from Heather Mitchell, Mark Lee, and David Collins, among others.

Okine recreated the series from Geoffrey Atherden’s original, penning the episodes alongside Sarah L. Walker, Tristram Baumber, and Tim Spencer.

Shaun Wilson helmed the second season, with Jude Troy producing and Alexandra Cameron co-producing. Troy, Okine, and Atherden are executive producers alongside Richard Finlayson and the ABC’s Rachel Okine and Todd Abbott. ABC Commercial is handling international sales.

The second season of Mother and Son will premiere on Wednesday, September 24, on ABC TV and ABC iview.