Motion Picture Industry Benevolent Society set to open AIMC auction online

The charitable Motion Picture Industry Benevolent Society (MPIBS) has opened its Australian International Movie Convention (AIMC) auction to the wider industry and public, who can now bid on signed movie posters, movie merchandise, and cinema tickets online.

Last year’s auction raised more than $11,300 for the MPIBS, which uses the funds to provide financial and emotional support to people working in the film industry who are experiencing hardship.

This year’s auction will include:

A VAL MORGAN advertising package valued at $90,000 divided across VAL MORGAN DIGITAL, VAL MORGAN OUTDOOR, and VAL MORGAN CINEMA.

A private screening at HOYTS LUX for up to 30 guests with a film of your choice.

An “Insider Access” tour including a private behind-the-scenes tour of Animal Logic and Disney Studios Australia (Sydney) plus lunch for two.

A Kabuki Boy Deluxe Beauty Gift Bag, valued at over $2300, containing high-end beauty products from renowned skin care and make up brands.

Hoyts Luxe and Event Cinema Gold Class Vouchers.

A night at a QT hotel.

Signed posters available at the auction include:

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (signed by Erica Bana, Robert Connolly, and Jane Harper)

Wicked Little Letters (signed by Olivia Colman)

Challengers (signed by Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (signed by Chris Hemsworth, Ana Taylor-Joy, and George Miller)

Kung Fu Panda (multiple signed posters by Jack Black)

Inside Out 2 (signed by Amy Poehler)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (signed by Chris Pratt, James Gunn, and Pom Klementieff)

Transformers One (signed by Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and others)

Bidding opens on October 14 and closes on October 31 at 21:00 at the AIMC Gala Dinner. Registrations can be made at www.mpibs.org.au/aimc or by texting mpibs and your full name to 0458 678 678.

Tickets for the AIMC are available at: https://cinemaassociation.asn.au/convention/tickets/.

IF is a partner of this year’s AIMC.