‘Mozart’s Sister’ (Trailer)

Madeleine Hetherton-Miau’s documentary Mozart’s Sister tells the story of Mozart’s sister who, as a child, shared equal billing with her brother as music partners and creative collaborators. This new investigation in explores the theory that Maria-Anna Mozart played a larger role than previously known – and turns our gaze to the unrecognised female creators of our time.

The film stars Chloe Brown, Daniel Ciurte, Hugo Gilmovich, Montague Cisterne, Alyona Popova and M. Bryceson Treharne

A Media Stockade production, Mozart’s Sister is a Sky Original produced with the support of Screen Australia, in association with Minderoo Pictures, Screen NSW, and the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra.

It will be released in cinemas October 31 via Sharmill Films.