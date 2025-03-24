US president Donald Trump in 2024. (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

MPA tells Trump there is “no need” for Australian content quotas

The US streamers have taken their fight against Australian content obligations to the Trump administration, with the Motion Picture Association (MPA) formally advising any mandate would violate the free trade agreement between Australia and the US.

