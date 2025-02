Actor-writer-director Osgood Perkins’ latest film – The Monkey – has now passed $US$18.2 million around the world and is expected to cross the $US20 million mark over the weekend.The Monkey opened with $581,152 across 230 screens in Australia.

The film, based on a Stephen King short story and produced by Australian James Wan, is being distributed in the US by Neon and in Australia by Roadshow.