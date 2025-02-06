‘Much-needed ballast’: Screen Producers Australia unveils 2025 policy platform

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has released its policy platform ahead of this year’s Federal Election, identifying “a fair go through local content rules for streaming platforms” as the highest priority.

Based on consultation with its members, the platform outlines three areas of focus – Ensure Australians See and Hear Their Own Stories, Strengthen National Screen Bodies and Public Broadcasters, and Build a Competitive, Fair Screen Framework.

Specific policy points include stronger intellectual property protections, support of independent screen businesses, additional funding for Screen Australia and the country’s public broadcasters, an increase to the producer offset for TV, higher incentives for projects that retain Australian IP, lowering of the Location Offset threshold, removal of the 65-hour cap for doco series, PDV access for documentary features, and reform of the producer offset rules.

At the top of the list is a call for a local content investment obligation for streaming that is tied to their revenue or subscribers, something that the government promised to deliver through its $286 million, five-year Revive National Cultural Policy but has so far failed to materialise.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner, whose organisation has continually pushed for a 20 per cent obligation to be introduced, said while it had been “disappointing and frustrating” for the industry that the policy was stuck in limbo, other parts of the sector needed not to be left to languish in the process.

“We need to broaden our commissioning base and provide additional funding to critical institutions like our public broadcaster and national screen body, Screen Australia,” he said.

“Our public broadcasters play a critical social equity role as they are the only platforms that have a legislated role in prioritising our national identity and serving audiences on a free-to-air basis. Screen Australia plays a vital role in developing new talent and storytelling.

“We also need to ensure our framework of screen incentives is fit-for-purpose to attract investment, keep production local and maximise benefits for Australian creatives.

“We cannot stand by and watch our precious screen industry fade slowly into obscurity, abandoning decades of creative and technical achievement that is world-renowned. It’s way past time for policymakers to come to terms with the changes brought about by the shift to online streaming platforms that have upended our sector and changed our business forever.

“Getting this mix of policy measures in place will provide much-needed ballast for our industry and put us on the footing needed to survive and thrive.”

View the policy platform here.