Music licensing tips for producers

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Re-recording well-known music tracks is one way to dramatically cut licensing costs according to The Music Soups co-founder Emily Norton.

She said it was a rising trend, particularly in the advertising sector, as the industry continues to look at ways to manage costs.

“You buy the publishing rights and then you’ll sidestep the master rights, and you can re-record a version of it. A lot of people are definitely looking to do that now, so if you hear a famous ad with a...