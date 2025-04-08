‘Muster Dogs’ to be remade in the UK

British production company Ricochet has acquired the UK format rights to Muster Dogs.

It marks the second format deal for the Ambience Entertainment/ABC series, with Hellcat Productions having optioned the US rights.

ABC Commercial, who brokered the sale to the Warner Bros International TV Production-backed Ricochet, is also in further format discussions with partners in Spain, France and the Nordics.

Muster Dogs is based on original concept by Ambience’s Michael Boughen, developed in partnership with the ABC.

It follows animal farmers from across the country who are each given a puppy from the same litter and then face the task of training them up to be herding dogs in just one year. It culminates in a final competition between all six dogs, where one is named the nation’s ‘Champion Muster Dog’.

The third season of the series, which pits kelpies against collies, is currently airing on the ABC, and a fourth season is in production. A four-part special Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now also screened last year, which caught up with dogs and farmers from the first two seasons.

Pippa Lambert at Hellcat Productions will work alongside Ricochet to adapt the format for the UK.

“It’s a brilliant format and whilst it was a surprise hit in Australia, I think the combination of utterly adorable puppies, the beautiful British countryside and a dose of competitive reality will make it a sure fire hit over here,” said Ricochet creative director Damon Pattison.

Boughen said it was exciting to see Muster Dogs expand beyond Australia.

“The success of the show speaks to the universal admiration for working dogs and the people who train them. I look forward to seeing the UK version bring its own unique flavour while staying true to the heart of the series.”

ABC Commercial sales executive Isabella Del Grande pitches Muster Dogs as “an authentic, family-friendly version of reality TV.”

“Perfect for co-viewing, it serves up the competition tropes and transformation narratives that audiences love – hooking them from the get-go and ensuring they are invested across the full arc of each season. I’m so excited to see Ricochet bring the British adaptation to life and give us a new collection of passionate farmers and gorgeous puppies to fall in love with.”