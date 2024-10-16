‘Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now’ (Trailer)

Presented by Lisa Millar, Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now checks in on the human and canine stars of the series to delve a little deeper into their lives and see what they’ve been up to since they competed to be crowned Champion Muster Dog.

From beloved Season one winners Frank and Annie in Clermont, QLD to the charismatic duo Joni and Chet in WA, superstars Cilla and Ash in Ban Ban Springs, QLD, and Season two winners Zoe and Buddy in the NT, Millar covers the breadth of the country to find out how Muster Dogs has changed their lives and impacted the communities in which they live.

In that time there’s been romance, a newborn baby, and a litter of puppies bred from two of the Muster Dog stars. The series also examines how bad-boy Luci (Lucifer) is going sharing his life with Annie and deaf dog Lucky, and how Russ’ goofy Collie Molly is supporting the family’s grazing business.

The series comes ahead of the third season of Muster Dogs, which is slated to premiere next year. In the new episodes, both Kelpies and Collies are put to the test as three graziers receive a Border Collie pup and three receive a Kelpie pup to see which breed comes out on top.

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now is an Ambience Entertainment production for the ABC with production investment from Screen Queensland and Screen Territory. The creative includes director Justin Schneider and series director Monica O’Brien, who also produces alongside Sally Browning and Michael Boughen, with John Unwin co-producing and Matthew Street executive producing with the ABC’s Rachel Robinson. ABC commissioning editor Jo Chichester and head of factual Susie Jones were also involved. ABC Commercial is distributing the series internationally.

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now premieres Sunday, December 1 at 7.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available on ABC iview.