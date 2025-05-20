‘My Eyes’ (Trailer)

Angela How’s My Eyes stars Tsu Shan Chambers as Alana, an optometrist who discovers her daughter has a rare inherited eye disease, leading her to look into her past to realise her vision for the future.

A judo athlete with a vision impairment halfway across the world may hold the answers she seeks, but old truths threaten to derail the mission and Alana’s marriage. Joining Chambers in the cast are Adam Garcia, two-time Paralympic champion Eduardo Ávila Sánchez, and Kieu Chinh.

Chambers wrote the script with How and Ade Djajamihardja and produced via Wise Goat Productions, working with So Much Films’ Judi Levine and executive producer Roxana McMallan. Filming took place across Melbourne and Mexico toward the end of 2023.

My Eyes had its world premiere at November’s Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina, where it was the only Australian feature to screen.

The film will be released nationally on May 28 via Fan Force, with the rollout including a mix of Q&A and community screenings. Find more information on how to participate here.