‘My world was running around on a farm’ – How the Screenworks Career Pathways Program changed regional filmmaker’s lives

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prior to the Screenworks Career Pathway program, Alexandra Doering would scamper and scuttle around the paddocks of the Northern Rivers, before crashing out on her couch to watch television.

That inspired her to enter the film industry , first in the post-production space, producing The Dry (2020), Penguin Bloom (2020) and Peter Rabbit: The Runaway (2021).

But, she found herself in a “post-pigeonhole”, aching to become more than a post-producer so, she pitched a project at MCX...