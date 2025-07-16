‘Mystery Road Origin’ S2, ‘It Will Find You’, ‘Pointe’ topline CinefestOZ program

The WA-filmed second season of Mystery Road: Origin will kick off this year’s CinefestOZ Film Festival, with the full program unveiled today.

Filmed in the state’s south west at the end of last year, the next chapter picks up six months from when audiences last saw a young Jay Swan (Mark Coles Smith) and his partner Mary (Tuuli Narkle), as the pair attempt to forge a new life together on her mother’s Country, in the fading town of Loch Iris.

As Jay begins to investigate an unfolding case, Loch Iris closes ranks around him. And the more he pieces together the crime, the more he realises the entire town has been hiding a shadowy past.

The ensemble cast includes Robyn Malcolm, Geoff Morrell, Nicholas Bell, Luke Carroll, Helen Morse, Aswan Reid, Steve Le Marquand, Pippa Grandison, Rarriwuy Hick, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Tammy Lee Rock, Marley Sharp, Alex Malone, Greg Tait, and Eloise Hart. Jub Clerc directed the series alongside Wayne Blair, with Steven McGregor, Jada Alberts, Erica Glynn, Samuel Paynter, and Gary Hamaguchi penning the scripts, and Deb Cox serving as script producer. Greer Simpkin and David Jowsey produced the episodes for Bunya.

Mark Coles Smith as Detective Jay Swan.

Filmmakers and cast are set to attend the screening at Orana Cinemas Busselton on August 30, which will be followed by a Q&A.

The drama is among more than 90 titles across features, short films, and TV series that will screen across the nine days, with this year’s event carrying the theme of connection.

Making their world premiere are Dawn Jackson’s Pointe, a documentary portrait of Australian dancer Floeur Alder and her personal quest to find her place in the dance world after surviving a brutal stabbing at age 22; and Chris Broadbent and Enzo Tedeschi’s upcoming horror It Will Find You, which stars Kylah Day as a young woman that moves out of home and unwittingly reactivates a generational cursethat has laid dormant for 25 years.

Also announced as part of the line-up Highly Spirited and Flying Bark Productions’ animated series adaptation of Shaun Tan’s anthology Tales from Outer Suburbia and Andrew Farrell’s rock documentary Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Man, based on the Cold Chisel front man’s best-selling memoir Working Class Boy.

They join previously announced CinefestOZ film prize finalists We Bury The Dead, Birthright, Songs Inside and One More Shot.

Floeur Alder in ‘Pointe’ (Image: Michael Juliff)

Alongside the film program, attendees can also celebrate the rich Indigenous culture of the South West as part of the free Deadly Day; support young filmmakers of the future as part of the Cinesnaps schools program; and learn more about the state’s screen industry at the dedicated Industry Program.

This year’s event will also incorporate a film-inspired Karaoke Party; a Mulled Wine movie night; a Horror in the Viewing Room screening of short horror films at a funeral parlour; and the Big Dip, in which festival goers will be invited to enter the healing waters of Geographe Bay, off the iconic Busselton Jetty after the Film Prize Celebration.

CinefestOZ CEO Cassandra Jordan said this year’s theme was especially poignant in 2025.

“This year’s festival is all about connection – between people, places and experiences,” she said.



“With that theme in mind, we have created more great value events where festival goers can meet and hear from filmmakers, and enjoy fabulous food, wine and conversations.



“Along with plenty of comedy, drama, horror, sci-fi and feel-good family films, 2025 is also a big year for thought-provoking and inspirational real-life stories, with our biggest selection of documentaries ever.”

Find more details about this year's festival from the CinefestOZ website.












