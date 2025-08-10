‘Mystery Road: Origin’ (Season 2 Trailer)

The second season of Mystery Road: Origin picks up in Easter 2000, six months from when viewers last saw young Detective Jay Swan (Mark Coles Smith) and his partner Mary (Tuuli Narkle). The couple is attempting to forge a new life together on her mother’s Country, in the fading timber town of Loch Iris.

As Jay begins to investigate an unfolding case, Loch Iris closes ranks around him. The more he pieces together the crime, the more he realises the entire town has been hiding a shadowy past. It’s a past that is still rippling through to the present and with it, a secret that threatens to tear Jay and Mary apart.

The ensemble cast includes Robyn Malcolm, Geoff Morrell, Nicholas Bell, Luke Carroll, Helen Morse, Aswan Reid, Steve Le Marquand, Pippa Grandison, Rarriwuy Hick, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Tammy Lee Rock, Marley Sharp, Alex Malone, Greg Tait, and Eloise Hart. Jub Clerc directed the series alongside Wayne Blair, with Steven McGregor, Jada Alberts, Erica Glynn, Samuel Paynter, and Gary Hamaguchi penning the scripts, and Deb Cox serving as script producer. Greer Simpkin and David Jowsey produced the episodes for Bunya.

Mystery Road: Origin season two will premiere Sunday, September 21 at 8.15pm on ABC TV with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.