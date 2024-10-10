Nakul Legha appointed head of scripted at SBS

Nakul Legha has been promoted to head of scripted at SBS, nine months after joining the broadcaster as a commissioning editor.

He takes over from the previous head of scripted Julie Eckersley, who stepped back from her role in April, following the conclusion of her contract.

Prior to joining SBS, Legha spent three years creative executive at Netflix ANZ for three years, working across content acquisitions and originals. He started his career as an Intellectual Property and entertainment lawyer, and has experience in the ABC’s business and legal affairs department, negotiating commissioning, acquisition, and talent deals, and advising on key initiatives.

As part of his new role, he will oversee the SBS’s flagship commissioned scripted series, along with short-form content from Digital Originals and industry initiatives, such as Originate Features.

Legha said he looked forward to building on SBS’s “incredible legacy of bold and distinctive Australian stories”.

“SBS is one of the world’s great cultural institutions,” he said.

“The stories and faces on SBS were my connection to Australian culture and community as a newly arrived immigrant. I’m thrilled to be able to return the favour and deliver shows that delight, surprise and resonate with audiences here and across the world.”

SBS head of commissioning John Godfrey said the new role served as recognition for Legha’s “exceptional talents and genuine passion for Australian stories”.

“We’re excited to see him continue to evolve our scripted slate, and create stories that celebrate and connect with all Australians,” he said.

SBS’s Scripted commissioning team also includes Zaina Ahmed who joined the network in May as development executive and former ABC head of drama, entertainment and Indigenous Sally Riley, who works as a creative consultant supporting the development of scripted projects.