Nancye Hayes to receive Equity Lifetime Achievement Award

Actor, dancer, singer, choreographer, and director Nancye Hayes will receive this year’s Equity Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hayes’ career spans more than six decades, beginning when she served as a dancer in JC Williamson’s My Fair Lady in 1961, and continuing through commanding performances in Sweet Charity, A Little Night Music, Pippin, Irene, Annie, Chicago, Sweeney Todd, Guys & Dolls, 42nd Street and Nine.

Beyond her work as a performer, which includes still gracing the stage as part of the Sydney Theatre Company, the 82-year-old is a mentor, director, and advocate for the arts and has been a proud member of her union since 1961.

She was nominated by Australian performers and chosen by members of the National Performers’ Committee for the award.

“In a career that has given me both opportunity and fulfilment, it is a great privilege to have it acknowledged with this award from my fellow actors,” Hayes said.

Presented by Media Super, the Equity Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 2009 to honour the achievements of leading Australian performers. Past recipients include Bruce Spence, Maggie Dence, Peter Carroll, Bob Hornery, Jill Perryman, Ron Haddrick, Kevan Johnston, Toni Lamond, Grant Page, Anne Phelan, Noeline Brown, Julia Blake, Terry Norris, Lillian Crombie, Ningali Lawford-Wolf, John Bell, Anna Volska, and Chris Anderson.

MEAA Equity president Jason Klarwein said Hayes epitomised the award and why it was established.

“Nancye Hayes’ commitment to the craft, her generosity of spirit, and her unwavering support for the performing arts community make her a most deserving recipient of this honour,” he said.

“Her grace, integrity, kindness, and loyalty to our community are legendary. The depth and breadth of her career include ground-breaking performances at a time when professional stage roles for Australians were incredibly limited. This award is a testament to her extraordinary legacy.”

Hayes will receive the award at a ceremony at the Sydney Theatre Company in June.