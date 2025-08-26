‘Nansie’ (Trailer)

Anna Trichet-Laurier’s documentary Nansie centres on Sydney-based sisters Adelaide and Lucinda Miller, who grew up spending a lot of time with their Nana Ann, also known as “Nansie” when she cared for them when their parents were busy at work.

The roles were reversed, however, when Nansie was diagnosed with dementia in 2018. Adelaide and Lucinda have since been on a four-year journey of discovery as frequent carers and companions to Nansie, one that tests the limits of what is possible within the confines of the disease, as well as themselves as carers.

Trichet-Laurier produced the documentary with Adelaide and Lucinda.

After premiering at Sydney’s Ritz Cinema in June, Nansie will now screen in NSW, Victoria, and Western Australia via Screen Inc. to tie in with Dementia Action Week in September.

The film will screen at Windsor Cinema (WA) on September 17 at 11am and September 20 at 1pm; Reading Charlestown (NSW) on September 16; Dendy Newtown (NSW) on September 21 at 3pm; Ritz Randwick (NSW) on September 21 at 4:30pm; and Lido Cinemas (VIC) on September 21 at 4:30pm. The screening at Lido Cinemas will be followed by a Q&A with one of the sisters, Lucinda Miller.