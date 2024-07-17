Naomi Watts, Elizabeth Debicki secure Emmy nods

Aussies Naomi Watts and Elizabeth Debicki have both been recognised for their portrayal of real-life figures in the 2024 Emmy nominations announced overnight.

Watts has landed her first nomination in the Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series category for her role as socialite Babe Paley in FX anthology series Feud: Capote vs The Swans. She will vye for the award against Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country), Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry), Juno Temple (Fargo), and Sofia Vergara (Griselda).

A first-time nominee last year, Debicki returns to the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on the final season of Netflix’s The Crown, in which she plays Princess Diana. The Australian, who won her first Golden Globe for the role earlier this year, is up against co-star Lesley Manville, Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age), and The Morning Show‘s Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, and Holland Taylor.

Outside of the acting categories, Love On The Spectrum US, produced by Northern Pictures, is up for Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, while Patrick Clair and Raoul Marks are triple nominees in the Outstanding Main Title Design category, recognised for their work across Fallout, Silo, and 3 Body Problem.

Patrick Clair and Raoul Marks.

It was one of 16 nominations for Fallout, which is also up for Best Drama Series alongside The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Shogun, Slow Horses, and 3 Body Problem.

Battling it out for Best Comedy Series are Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs, and What We Do in the Shadows.

Of the different platforms, Netflix secured the most nominations with 107, followed by FX with 93, HBO and Max with 91, and Apple TV+ with 70. FX historical series Shōgun was the most recognised title with 25 nominations.

The nominations for the 2024 Awards come six months after the 2023 winners were announced in a ceremony postponed due to last year’s strikes.

The 76th Emmy Awards will be held Sunday, September 15 (US time) at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Find the full list of nominations here.