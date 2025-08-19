Nat Boltt’s ‘Holy Days’ in TIFF Industry Selects line-up

Nat Boltt’s feature directorial debut Holy Days, a Canadian-New Zealand co-production starring Judy Davis, Miriam Margolyes and Jacki Weaver, is one of 10 films from around the world on the line-up for the Toronto International Film Festival’s Industry Selects.

TIFF Industry Selects is a curated strand of “standout, audience-ready” titles that are available for acquisition during the festival. Screenings are limited to accredited buyer passholders.

Holy Days, based on author Dame Joy Cowley’s 2000 novel, sees Davis, Margolyes and Weaver play three oddball nuns.

Set in a small village in 1970s New Zealand, the film follows 9-year-old Māori boy Brian, who finds solace in the nuns after his mum’s passing, returning for daily visits at her grave in their homey convent. This neighbourhood jewel becomes the target of developers, and in order to save it, the nuns — with Brian’s help — must high-tail to the South Island in their jalopy to collect the deed from their lawyer, Brian’s great aunt. But Brian has a secret mission of his own: to reach the peak of Mt. Cook, where he believes he’ll find his mother before she steps off into the spirit world.

In addition to directing, Boltt – an actress known for projects such as Riverdale and District 9 – also wrote the screenplay and stars in the film.

Firefly Productions’ Emma Slade, Victoria Dabbs and Roxi Bull produced the film with Michelle Morris and Sushant Desai from Canadian company Lily Pictures and Māori producer Tainui Stephens. Micah Winata and Eva Trebilco are associate producers.

The film was backed by the Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission, New Zealand Screen Production Rebate, Angel Investors Marlborough, Percasky Family, University of Canterbury/Kōawa Creative Technologies Precinct, Telefilm Canada, Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia, CBC Films and Elemental Post.

Holy Days will be distributed in New Zealand and Australia by Kismet and in Canada by Photon Films. Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights, excluding New Zealand and Canada.

TIFF Industry Selects 2025:

TIFF runs September 4-14, with the industry conference running September 5-9.