Natalie Miller Fellowship to offer two $10,000 grants as applications open

Applications are open for this year’s Natalie Miller Fellowship (NMF), which will consist of two grants for the first time.

Now in its 14th year, the initiative provides financial assistance to women working in the Australian screen industry to pursue professional development in their fields.

Instead of one recipient receiving a $20,000 grant, as has previously been the case, two grants of $10,000 will be available to the next generation of female leaders seeking to achieve success in their fields.

NMF president Sasha Close, who is among 13 former recipients of the fellowship, said the organisation was proud to expand its commitment and strengthen its investment in the future leaders “who will shape and redefine the screen sector for years to come”.

“For 14 years, the Natalie Miller Fellowship has played a pivotal role in advancing the leadership aspirations of women across Australia’s screen industry, through both our annual fellowship and recent Catalyst Grants,” she said.

“As we mark this significant milestone, it is an opportune time to reflect on our impact and evolve our offering,” she said.

“We are seeking proposals for leadership and professional development that are not only innovative and tailored to each applicant’s unique vision, but that also contribute meaningfully to the broader Australian screen industry.”

Principal Sponsor Universal Pictures is providing $15,000 cash per year for 2024 and 2025 to support the fellowship, which will be announced at the Australian International Movie Convention, held on the Gold Coast from Monday, October 27 to Thursday, October 30.

Applications for the 2025 Natalie Miller Fellowship close at 5pm on Friday, September 5. Visit the NMF website for more information about the guidelines and how to apply.