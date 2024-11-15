Nathan Lloyd, Kirsty McGregor, Stevie Ray take home CGA Awards

Nathan Lloyd won his sixth Casting Guild of Austalia (CGA) award, but his first for Best Casting in a Feature Film, on Friday evening, topping the category for his work on Stan Original Film Windcatcher.

He was one of nine winners announced at Sydney’s Establishment Hotel as part of the ceremony, hosted by Connor and Christiaan Van Vurren, and special guest producer Sally Riley.

For the second year in a row, Kirsty McGregor and Stevie Ray won Best Casting in a TV Comedy

for their work on Colin From Accounts, this time recognised for season two of the Binge comedy.

Of the other winners, Amanda Mitchell took home the award for Best Casting in a TV Drama for Erotic Stories (Episodes 2-7), Nikki Barrett won Best Casting in a Telemovie/Miniseries for Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe, and Rhys Velasquez won Best Casting in a Short Film for Black Trans Miracle.

In the commercial categories, the casting team behind AAMI ‘When Our Game Has Its Moments,’ – Amy Mete, Nick Hamon, and Sarah Price – took home the award for Best Casting in a TVC – Community, and Megan D’Arcy won Best Casting in a TVC – Actor for AAMI ‘Athletes In The Making’.

AAMI’s ‘When Our Game Has Its Moments’

Janine Snape was awarded Best Casting in a Theatre Production for her work on Cost of Living, and Lucky Price took out the award for Achievement in Casting for Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

The CGA also officially crowned Australia’s top emerging talent of 2024, highlighting its ten Rising Stars for the year. Find out more about this year’s Rising Stars in our three-part interview series. Read part one here, part two here, and part three here.

The full list of CGA winners for 2024 is below:

Best Casting in A Feature Film

• Windcatcher – Nathan Lloyd

Best Casting in a TV Drama

• Erotic Stories (Episodes 2 – 7) – Amanda Mitchell

Best Casting in a TV Comedy

• Colin From Accounts S2 – Kirsty McGregor and Stevie Ray Best

Casting in a Telemovie/Miniseries

• Boy Swallows Universe – Nikki Barrett Best

Casting in a Short Film

• Black Trans Miracle – Rhys Velasquez

Best Casting in a TVC – Actor

• AAMI ‘Athletes In The Making’ – Megan D’Arcy

Best Casting in a TVC – Community

• AAMI ‘When Our Game Has Its Moments’ – Amy Mete, Nick Hamon and Sarah Price

Best Casting in a Theatre Production

• Cost of Living – Janine Snape

Achievement in Casting

• Cerebral Palsy Alliance – Lucky Price