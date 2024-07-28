‘NCIS: Sydney’ added to Top End productions

NCIS: Sydney will follow fellow crime-based series Deadloch in heading to the Northern Territory for its second season.

Less than a month after announcing the Amazon comedy would continue production in Darwin, Screen Territory has announced that two episodes of the Endemol Shine Australia, CBS Studios, and Paramount Australia production will also film in the city and surrounding areas later this year.

The first iteration of the franchise to be based outside the US, NCIS: Sydney follows an eclectic team of US NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) as they strive to keep naval crimes in check.

Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance lead the cast as CIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey, respectively. They are joined by Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent, DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel as AFP forensic scientist, Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP forensic pathologist, Dr Roy Penrose.

Morgan O’Neill created the series, and executive produced the first season alongside Endemol Shine Australia head of scripted Sara Richardson, and Sue Seeary.

After premiering on Paramount+ in November last year, NCIS: Sydney debuted on CBS US as the number one new series in the fall of the 2023-2024 season, with the series premiere reaching over 10.2 million viewers on linear in the US, including an encore episode.

The second season, which is being produced by Endemol Shine Australia for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia, was lured to the Northern Territory through the Territory Government’s Screen Territory Production Attraction Incentive Program (PAIP).

Screen Territory director Jennie Hughes said she looked forward to building and fostering a new production relationship with Endemol Shine Australia and Paramount.

“Screen Territory is thrilled to see the Top End become a part of the NCIS legacy as one of the longest-running and most successful TV franchises ever,” she said.

“NCIS: Sydney has enjoyed immense success with global audiences, and we look forward to the Territory not only showcasing its unique locations to this beloved series franchise but also to contributing the talents and abilities of our local screen production crews and creative talents.”

Richardson said the announcement was an opportunity to highlight the region’s natural landscape.

“Endemol Shine Australia and the entire cast and crew are extremely excited to be bringing NCIS: Sydney to the Northern Territory,” she said.

“The rare beauty of Australia’s Top End will be showcased to audiences both around Australia and around the globe, as it is the backdrop for some compelling storylines resulting in high action for our brilliant and eclectic team of Agents.”

NCIS: Sydney is distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution