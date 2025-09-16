‘NCIS: Sydney’ (Season 3 Trailer)

In the third season of NCIS: Sydney, the eclectic team of US NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are back in the glistening Harbour City, battling something even more dangerous than their croc-fuelled top-end adventure–their own pasts.

Blue (Mavournee Hazel) is hunted down by her so-called “family”, who harbour a shocking ulterior motive, while DeShawn (Sean Sagar) is forced to admit he concealed a crucial piece of evidence in a court-martial to protect someone very close.



JD (Todd Lasance) must deal with the fallout from a Faustian pact to keep the team intact within the context of a crumbling relationship while Evie (Tuuli Narkle) tentatively embarks on a new one, and Doc Roy (William McInnes) must decide if he’s ready to let go.

Putting the team to the test this time around are an outback alien abduction, a nano-tech assassin, a true crime podcast cold case, a journey to Antarctica, a swashbuckling treasure hunt, and an international conspiracy with links to… Mackey (Olivia Swann).



The third season features Claude Jabbour as a recurring guest, as well as appearances from Doris Younane, Simone Kessell, Fayssal Bazzi, Stephen Peacocke, Lincoln Lewis, Anthony Hayes, and many more.

Endemol Shine Australia produces the series for CBS Studios and commissioner Paramount Australia, with Paramount Global Content Distribution distributing it internationally.

The third season of NCIS: Sydney will be available to stream on Paramount+ from Tuesday, October 14.