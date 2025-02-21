‘NCIS: Sydney’ season three set to commence filming in Sydney next week

Paramount+ drama NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for a third season that will begin filming again in Sydney on Monday.

The first iteration of the franchise to be based outside the US, NCIS: Sydney follows an eclectic team of US NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) as they strive to keep naval crimes in check.

Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance lead the cast as CIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey, respectively. They are joined by Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent, DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel as AFP forensic scientist, Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP forensic pathologist, Dr Roy Penrose.

Endemol Shine Australia produces the series for CBS Studios and commissioner Paramount Australia, with Paramount Global Content Distribution distributing it internationally.

The first season became one of the most-watched local series since the launch of Paramount+ Australia and earned a 2024 TV Week Logie nomination for Best Drama. It later premiered on CBS US as the #1 new drama in the fall of the 2023-2024 season, with the series premiere reaching over 10 million viewers on linear in the US, including an encore episode.

The second season premiered earlier this month, picking up with the team as they squared off against a much more powerful adversary and conducted an investigation that revealed a looming destructive chaos.

Paramount Australia’s creative advisor for drama Rick Maier said the cast and crew were very excited to get back into production.

“Got to be proud of any Australian series doing this well on a global scale,” he said.

“The second season of NCIS: Sydney is already building on the success of the first, and the scripts for series three are in fantastic shape.”

Executive producer and head of scripted for Endemol Shine Australia, Sara Richardson said the company was pleased to have brought a uniquely Australian touch to such an established and universally loved franchise.

“Endemol Shine Australia is honoured to be bringing a third season of this proudly Australian production to the screen,” she said.

“With the success of season one, and season two rolling out around the world – we are so excited to be back with our team and shooting in some of our country’s most beautiful and breathtaking locations.”

Executive producer and showrunner Morgan O’Neill said the creative team was again looking to “up the ante” with the upcoming season.

“With two seasons under our belt, we are looking forward to bringing even more fun-filled, high-octane action from our incredible NCIS: Sydney team,” he said.