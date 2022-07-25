This week marks the last week of Neighbours, with the 90-minute final episode airing July 28 7.30pm on 10, 10 Peach and 10 Play.

Network 10 announced over the weekend that Margot Robbie, Delta Goodrem, Jesse Spencer, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will each re-join the cast in cameo roles to celebrate the series’ end after 37 years.

Also returning are Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as Charlene and Scott.

Neighbours, produced by Fremantle Australia, is the country’s longest running drama, serving as a launchpad for acting talent, and key training ground for industry, particularly writers and directors.