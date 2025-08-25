Netflix hires Stan’s Amanda Duthie as ANZ content director

Stan head of originals Amanda Duthie is set to be Netflix ANZ’s next content director.

Duthie’s move to the rival streamer follows the surprise departure of former content director Que Minh Luu in April, who was the first content-focused hire for Netflix in this territory.

In her four years at Stan, Duthie has helped steer the Nine platform’s ambitious plans to release 30 originals per year by 2025, bringing to screen titles such as Wolf Like Me, The Tourist, Bad Behaviour, Black Snow, Transfusion, Ten Pound Poms, Totally Completely Fine, Nude Tuesday, Year Of and Bump.

The executive is also well known for her time as creative director/CEO of the Adelaide Film Festival, a role she held for six years from 2012-2018. Through the festival’s investment fund, she supported 58 projects such as films The Nightingale, Sweet Country, Charlie’s Country and 52 Tuesdays.

Duthie has also held various positions at SBS, the South Australian Film Corporation and the ABC.

“I am delighted to share that Amanda Duthie will be joining Netflix as our new content director for ANZ. Amanda’s exceptional track record as a creative and her highly respected leadership within the local screen industry impressed me deeply,” said Netflix vice president of content APAC (ex-India) Minyoung Kim.

“I was particularly struck by her knowledge, passion and expertise, and I look forward to working closely with her to continue the success of the ANZ slate at Netflix.”

Duthie said she was excited to join the team, stating: “As a fan, I’ve loved seeing how Netflix has helped shape the entertainment scene with such a great mix of local and global shows. I’ve always been passionate about telling local stories, so can’t wait to build on what’s already been achieved and work with all the talented creative partners across ANZ to take our content even further.”

Working under Duthie will be Matchbox Pictures scripted development manager Katherine Slattery, who joins Netflix ANZ as content manager.

Slattery has worked at Matchbox since 2021, and prior to was manager fiction development at Film Victoria and VP content development at Screen Queensland.

“Netflix’s reputation for entertainment is unparalleled, and I can’t wait to work with Amanda, the ANZ team, and all our talented creatives to expand on the incredible legacy of our region with new shows that challenge and excite audiences,” Slattery said.

The Tokyo-based Kim, who has managed Netflix’s local slate following Luu’s departure, said the last few months had reminded her of “Netflix’s vital role in the local industry”, and it had been a pleasure to reconnect in person with key ANZ partners.



“I am truly grateful for their insights.”