Screen Well managing partner Jonathon Dutton.

Netflix, Prime Video, BBC Studios, Disney Studios Australia back Screen Well’s plan to tackle mental health in the screen sector 

·
FilmNewsTV & Streaming
·

Screen Well, with support from Netflix, Prime Video, BBC Studios and Disney Studios Australia, is co-designing a Mental Health Action Plan for the screen sector. Managing partner Jonathon Dutton reflects on the momentum to create lasting change.

In the ’80s, it took a specific tragedy – the death of focus puller David Brosttoff during the filming of Midnite Spares in 1982 – to improve physical safety. Safety supervisors are now the norm – they’re expected, and it’s a sim...