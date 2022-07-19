Netflix has moved to acquire Animal Logic to support its slate of animated titles.

Headquartered in Sydney, with another studio in Vancouver and office in Los Angeles, the business has crafted visual effects and animation across projects such as The Matrix, Moulin Rouge!, Happy Feet 1 and 2, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, The Great Gatsby and the LEGO franchise.

Together, the two companies will form a global creative production team and animation studio that will produce Netflix animated film titles.

Animal Logic teams and leadership will remain operating under the Animal Logic brand and will fulfil the production of existing and ongoing commitments, while continuing to collaborate and work with longstanding studio partners.

Netflix will also continue to work with other studios around the world for animated series and film needs.

The announcement builds on an already established partnership between the two companies, which have collaborated on films such as Wendy Rogers’ The Magician’s Elephant, and Ron Howard’s The Shrinking of the Treehorns.

Netflix vice president of studio operations Amy Reinhard said the acquisition was part of the company’s commitment to build a world-class animation studio.

“Animal Logic is a leading animation studio with innovative technology that will strengthen our existing business and increase our long-term capacity in the animation space, so that we can better entertain our members around the world,” she said.

Founded in 1991 by Zareh Nalbandian and Chris Godfrey, Animal Logic has also in recent years broadened into creating its own IP, via the family-focused Animal Logic Entertainment and the genre-focused Truant Pictures. ALE titles include Peter Rabbit and Peter Rabbit 2.

Nalbandian described the acquisition as “the perfect next chapter” for the business.

“Our values and aspirations could not be more aligned with Netflix, in working with diverse content makers, producing innovative and engaging stories for audiences around the world. Our collective experience and talent will open new doors for all our teams and will empower a new level of creativity in animation.”

Animal Logic’s COO Sharon Taylor said the strength of the partnership between the two companies was a testament to their shared creative vision.

“Solidifying our future together felt like a mutually beneficial, natural progression and I am so excited to continue to build on our success together,” she said.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.