Netflix to screen ‘Playing Gracie Darling’ in US, Latin America, EMEA

Curio Pictures’ mystery thriller Playing Gracie Darling will have a wider international release on Netflix later this year as part of a new deal announced by Sony Pictures Television.

The series, currently streaming on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, and Australia, will be available on the streamer in the US, Latin America, throughout EMEA, including in Spain, Portugal, the Nordics, and Benelux countries, and across Asia with territories including India, South East Asia, Japan, and Korea.

It has now been sold to nearly 200 territories globally and will also soon be launched on other Paramount platforms.

Created and written by Miranda Nation and directed by Jonathan Brough, the series features an international cast led by New Zealand’s Morgana O’Reilly and the UK’s Dame Harriet Walter and Rudi Dharmalingam.

O’Reilly stars as Joni, whose best friend, Gracie Darling, vanished during a séance when they were 14. Twenty-seven years later, local teens still get their kicks ‘Playing Gracie Darling,’ a spooky game named after the girl who vanished. But when another young girl disappears under eerily similar circumstances, Joni is forced to confront her past and the secrets that never stayed buried.

The Australian cast includes Celia Pacquola, Annie Maynard, Dan Spielman, and Anne Tenney.

Executive producers include Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner for Curio Pictures, Sophia Mogford for Paramount+, and series creator Nation. Laura Nagy is associate producer, with additional scripts from Anya Beyersdorf.

Filming took place across NSW, including the Hawkesbury River region and the south coast, backed by major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Paramount Australia, and financed with support from the NSW Government and Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Screen NSW also supported post, digital and visual effects.

In a statement, Porter and Gardner said they couldn’t be prouder see the series so warmly embraced by Netflix.

“It speaks to the universality of the propulsive story and the richness of the characters led by the incredible Morgana O’Reilly with Dame Harriet Walter and Rudi Dharmalingam,” they said.