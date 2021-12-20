The Netflix executive responsible for bringing South Korean phenomenon Squid Game to screens has joined Screen Forever as a keynote speaker.

Minyoung Kim, vice president of content for Asia Pacific (excluding India) at the streamer, will address delegates on day one of Screen Producers Australia’s annual conference, drawing on her experience overseeing local-language film, scripted and unscripted series for the region.

Her session will cover how Netflix’s strategy of commissioning country-specific content with local tastes as a priority has helped create a slate of stories that have found audiences at home and abroad. She will also discuss how this strategy is informing the work of the ANZ team as it commissions Australian content with the goal of making local audiences feel seen and represented by the streamer.

Joining Minyoung on the day one schedule is the team from ABC’s Q+A, with host Virginia Trioli to welcome a panel of screen industry experts comprising 10Viacom CBS Australia & New Zealand vice president Daniel Monaghan, Archipelago Productions founder and CEO Marta Dusseldorp, Netflix director of local originals Que Minh Luu, ABC head of drama, entertainment and Indigenous Sally Riley, Tony Ayres Productions executive producer Tony Ayres, and Hoodlum Entertainment chief content officer Tracey Vieira.

Run exclusively for Screen Forever, the session will examine funding for content, policy settings in Australia, and trends in global distribution and audience viewing habits.

Screen Forever will proceed as an in-person event March 28 – 30, 2022 on the Gold Coast, while the market component, SPA Connect, to be expanded via an internationally-focused digital event March 31 – April 1. Find out more information about the conference here.