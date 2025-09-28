Network 10 announces new edition of ‘The Traitors’ with Gretel Killeen as host

Network 10 will screen new episodes of reality format The Traitors next year, with former Big Brother host Gretel Killeen stepping in to front the latest iteration.

Cameras will once again follow devious contestants as they work together to build a prize pot as ‘Faithfuls’ while a group of ‘Traitors’ will be hiding amongst them, scheming to eliminate players and turn them against each other. As paranoia and suspicion set in, Faithfuls will need to hold their nerve, trusting each other in daily votes to banish the Traitors and share the prize pot.

Created in the Netherlands by IDTV, an All3Media company, The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by IDTV and POSVIDEO, in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit.

The Traitors Australia is being produced by New Zealand production company South Pacific Pictures, and will take place in “an all-new location”.

It comes two years after production was paused on a previous Australian version, an Endemol Shine Production that Rodger Corser hosted.

Over 30 territories have commissioned local format versions, including the US, where it has won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Reality Program for the past two years.

All3Media International is responsible for the international distribution of the format and tape sales.

Killeen said she was excited to put her own spin on the hosting role.

“As a writer and performer, I love a new experience, and hosting the new Traitors gives me permission to explore an alternate version of myself in an imaginary place, full of challenging mischief,” she said.

Paramount Australia vice president of content, Tamara Simoneau, said Killeen was well-suited to the role as the “OG of groundbreaking, buzz-worthy reality shows”.

“The Traitors format has fans obsessing over every twist and turn all over the world, and it’s time we bring it back to Aussie screens with our very own version,” she said.

“We are assembling a brilliant cast of the most cunning and clever Aussies, but Gretel is poised to take them on a ride that’ll test them like never before, and audiences are going to be on the edge of their seats.”

The line-up of Faithfuls and Traitors will be revealed soon, with the series to premiere on Network 10 in 2026.