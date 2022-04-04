Network 10 has commissioned eight-part drama Paper Dolls, which is set in 2000 and follows a manufactured girl group born out of one of the first reality TV shows.

The Helium produced series, created by Ainslie Clouston, appears to be loosely inspired by Bardot – who emerged from Seven’s 1999 program Popstars, the precursor to Australian Idol.

Belinda Chapple, one of the original members of Bardot with Sophie Monk, Sally Polihronas, Katie Underwood and Chantelle Barry, serves as co-executive producer.

Paper Dolls follows five hopeful women desperate to escape their ordinary reality and with aspirations of pop stardom. However, after stepping into the spotlight as band Indigo, they find their dream of fame is compromised by what it takes to achieve it.

Desperate to escape their ordinary reality and with aspirations of pop-stardom, five hopeful women step into the spotlight only to find that their dream of fame is compromised by what it takes to achieve it.

The girls’ connection with each other evolves from competition to confidants, but their secrets threaten to tear the band apart, especially the machinations of one extra ambitious member who re-enters the music industry for a specific reason – to implode the group and seek vengeance on the record label that wronged her.

Helium founder and chief creative officer Mark Fennessy produces. Clouston, whose recent credits include Darby and Joan, Amazing Grace and Playing for Keeps, has written the series, developed with Claire Phillips.

Fennessy said: “Paper Dolls is a deeply fascinating, female-driven drama with a female-led creative team. This dramatic and compelling series is defined by its unique mix of fun and edge – equal parts gritty and aspirational, whilst shining a light on some of this generation’s freshest and most creative voices.”

Paper Dolls is one of a number of projects that the recently-launched Helium is working on with Network 10 parent Paramount ANZ.

Production is soon to begin on its Paramount+ drama Last King of the Cross, the story of Sydney nightclub mogel John Ibrahim, starring Lincoln Younes and Ian McShane.

With Invisible Republic and Hype Republic, Helium is also producing upcoming Paramount+ feature 6 Festivals, written and directed by Macario de Souza. It is also set within the music world, following three best friends who bucket list six festivals in six months after one of them is diagnosed with brain cancer. It features cameos from acts such as G Flip, Dune Rats, Alison Wonderland, Bliss n Eso, Peking Duk, PNAU, Example, Hooligan Hefs, The Amity Affliction, JessB, B Wise and Running Touch.

Paramount ANZ EVP and chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said: “We are thrilled to have commissioned another premium, entertaining, and distinctive Australian drama from Helium. Paper Dolls is set to be a captivating and engaging series. With a sensational cast and an experienced creative team, this story will enthral audiences.”

Production on Paper Dolls will begin in Sydney later this year, with the series to premiere on 10 in 2023.