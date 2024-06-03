New board additions for Co-Curious, CuriousWorks as organisations enter new era

Screen not-for-profits CuriousWorks and Co-Curious have welcomed new board appointments, as they transition to separate management committees after six years of common governance.

Author and journalist Benjamin Law and partner at accounting firm Rosenfeld Kant, Gary Williams, have joined the Co-Curious board that will no longer function as a subsidiary of CuriousWorks, working alongside Julie Kalceff, who previously served on the joint board for CuriousWorks and Co-Curious.

Business leader and actuary Anthony Lowe and partner at Danny King Legal, Sonia Chandra, have been appointed to the CuriousWorks board alongside existing members, Ameer Ali, Ashley Gray, and Elizabeth Grady. Lowe takes over as treasurer from Easha Ranasinghe, who previously held the role across both organisations.

Amy Noble, head of legal and business affairs at Luna Park Sydney, will remain chair of Co-Curious and CuriousWorks for an interim transitional period.

She said the move towards separate management committees recognised the “unique and special nature of CuriousWorks and Co-Curious”.

“I am delighted that we have been able to attract such talented and generous board members in Ben, Gary, Anthony, and Sonia, and express enormous gratitude to Easha who has served the companies faithfully as treasurer for 10 years,” she said.

“We are always looking for ways to evolve our governance in a way that best supports the needs of each of the businesses and the community so please reach out to us if you feel like you could play a role.”

Founded in 2005, CuriousWorks is designed to support creatives from the region to connect, collaborate, and make work through its programs, including The Curiously West Film Club, Curious 360, Testing Grounds, and ReFill Arts in Education.

In 2018, founder S. Shakthidharan and CuriousWorks partnerships manager, Annabel Davis, established Co-Curious, with the support of Screen Australia’s Enterprise program to develop and deliver culturally significant content that reflects contemporary Australia.