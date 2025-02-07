New Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF used to shoot pickups on Bruce Beresford’s upcoming ‘Overture’ film

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cinematographer Ben Allan ACS CSI turned to the latest camera technology from BlackMagic Design to capture pickups for acclaimed director Bruce Beresford’s new film, Overture.

“Overture‘s main unit was shot on ARRI Alexa in 4K but when Bruce asked me to do the pickup shoot, I thought it was a good opportunity to use the URSA Cine 12K and Bruce was happy to go along with it,” Allan said.

“The BlackMagic cameras and the ARRI cameras actually match very easily. In fact, you ca...